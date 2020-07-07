Enfusion Partners with Tokyo Metropolitan Government to Grow Japan's Hedge Fund Market

Enfusion's designation within the government program will provide buy-side financial services firms in Japan with additional access to cost-effective technology solutions

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfusion , a leading global provider of investment management technology solutions and services, announced today their selection as an official qualified outsourcing service provider by Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG). The partnership between Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Enfusion is part of TMG's Emerging Manager Program, a wider initiative to support the growth of asset managers and hedge funds located in Japan's capital.

Enfusion's status as an official qualified outsourcing service provider will allow buy-side firms in Japan to leverage Enfusion's industry-leading multi-tenant cloud software-as-a-service platform covering full end-to-end front-to-back office, combined with a suite of managed services. With over a decade of experience, Enfusion is thrilled to help position emerging managers for scalable growth and investment success.

Recognizing the importance of asset management, the Emerging Manager Program is designed to ignite a new hedge fund scene in Tokyo by relieving some of the cost pressures managers face when launching their funds, providing greater flexibility in licensing and easier access to real estate.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our global footprint and client base by working closely with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Emerging Manager Program," said Thomas Kim, Enfusion CEO. "It's an honor to be recognized as a key partner and to play a leading role in a strategy that encourages the revitalization and continued growth of Japan's hedge fund industry. We look forward to building momentum in the region with leading asset managers and hedge funds."

Enfusion's institutional investment management platform and managed services suite helps companies unlock resources and scale their businesses by boosting operational efficiencies and reducing total cost of ownership. The benefits include enhanced automation, more streamlined workflows across front-to-back office, greater accuracy in data-driven intelligence and better trade execution.

For more information about Enfusion Managed Services capabilities visit: https://www.enfusionsystems.com/services/

About Enfusion

Enfusion's cloud-based investment management software and analytics platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front, middle and back offices in one system. We create enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. A pioneer in developing innovative financial technology solutions, Enfusion partners with 450+ investment managers from 8 global offices spanning 4 continents. Enfusion's Managed Services was recently recognized "Best managed services provider" at the 2020 HFM EU Services Awards. For more information on Enfusion, please visit: https://www.enfusionsystems.com/

