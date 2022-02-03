|
Engage Technologies Group Selects David Pennington, RN, BSN, MBA as SVP, Engage Ocular
BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies Group, Inc. has announced David Pennington, RN, BSN, MBA as its new Senior Vice President of Engage Ocular. Engage Ocular serves Ophthalmology and Optometry practices, Ocular industry manufacturers, distributors, and laboratories seeking increased patient/customer engagement, satisfaction, and revenues. Engage Technologies Group, Inc. pioneers cloud-based, mobile engagement, nurture and content solutions, built on a frictionless, comprehensive mobile intelligent SaaS marketing platform that eliminates the friction created by requiring the download of an app, use of email, or creation of a password, or login.
"David's unique experience, both as a provider and Life Sciences business executive in the Ocular industry, is an ideal fit for the strategic sales leader of our Ocular vertical. David is a proven management leader with an entrepreneurial passion for building and growing businesses," said Michael Boerner, Engage's founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to have a leader of David's caliber and experience complement our leadership team to help accelerate our growth in the Ocular industry."
Mr. Pennington previously served as General Manager and Vice President of Tissue Regenix in the United Kingdom. He also served as Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at 1-800-DOCTORS where he established and managed business development, launched The Vision Care Network, and grew a global sales team and KOL advisory board. Prior, David was Vice President of Tissue Banks International where he was responsible for tissue manufacturing, operations, sales, marketing, regulatory, clinical development, and finance.
"I'm honored to join Engage Technologies Group as Senior Vice President, responsible for its growth in Ocular. There are tremendous opportunities ahead of us," said David. "It's my honor to help the company continue its phenomenal momentum and growth. I feel stimulated, challenged, engaged, and deeply humbled."
Engage Technologies Group is ushering in a new era of patient, manufacturer, and consumer engagement. Engage's ability to deliver relevant, short-form video content to end users without use of an app, email, password, or login creates consistent messaging and patient engagement, empowerment, and confidence while delivering frictionless improvements in care delivery. Engage's platform capabilities, including robust data analytics that provide visibility and value of the patient experience and extend the clinical brand with scheduled virtual patient interactions throughout their recovery.
About Engage
Engage Technologies Group, a privately held company based in Boise, Idaho, is a mobile intelligence technology company that specializes in delivering high-quality educational medical content to patients at their precise time of need. Spanning four different health and medical verticals, Engage provides a unique SaaS offering proven to improve patient engagement, reduce anxiety and increase practice operating efficiency and revenue.
