ENGIE 9-month EBITDA Declines; Confirms FY25 Guidance In Upper End Of Range

(RTTNews) - ENGIE reported that its nine-month EBITDA was at 10.8 billion euros, down 10.2% on a gross basis and down 8.3% on an organic basis. EBITDA - ex. Nuclear - was at 9.8 billion euros, down 6.2% on a gross basis and down 3.9% on an organic basis. EBIT - ex. Nuclear - was at 6.3 billion euros, down 10.5% on a gross basis and down 7.3% organically.

Revenue was at 52.8 billion euros, up 0.2% on a gross basis and up 1.8% on an organic basis. Revenue ex. Nuclear was 52.45 billion euros compared to 52.60 billion euros.

For 2025, the company expects Net Recurring Income, group share, at the upper end of 4.4 to 5.0 billion euros range. EBIT excluding nuclear is projected to be in the upper half of the indicative range of 8.0 to 9.0 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

