Engie H1 Profit Climbs, Revenues Down; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - French energy provider Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) reported Friday higher profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, despite weak revenues. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 outlook, citing the results and confidence in its outlook for the second half of the year.

In the first half, net income Group share climbed 13.7 percent to 3.323 billion euros from last year's 2.923 billion euros. Earnings per share improved to 1.28 euros from 1.16 euros a year ago.

Net recurring income, Group share was 3.0 billion euros, down 3.3 percent from 3.1 billion euros in the prior year.

EBIT, excluding Nuclear, grew 3.3 percent from last year to 5.3 billion euros. EBITDA was 7.9 billion euros, down 4.9 percent year-over-year. EBITDA, excluding Nuclear, increased 3.8 percent to 7.7 billion euros.

Revenues for the period declined 3.6 percent to 36.707 billion euros from prior year's 38.066 billion euros. Revenue was down 2.9 percent on an organic basis.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects net recurring income Group share to be between 4.9 billion euros and 5.5 billion euros, compared with the previously announced range of 4.6 billion euros to 5.2 billion euros.

EBIT excluding nuclear is now expected to be in an indicative range of 9.2 billion euros to 10.2 billion euros, compared with 8.7 billion euros to 9.7 billion euros expected previously.

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