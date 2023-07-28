|
ENGIE Slips To Net Loss In H1, EBITDA Climbs; Backs FY23 View
(RTTNews) - French energy provider Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) reported Friday that its first-half net loss Group share was 847 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 5.01 billion euros.
Net recurring income Group share was 4.0 billion euros, up 24.6 percent from 3.2 billion euros last year.
EBITDA grew 25.2 percent to 9.36 billion euros from last year's 7.48 billion euros.
EBITDA, excluding Nuclear, was at 8.8 billion euros, was up 37.5 percent on a gross basis and up 37.6 percent on an organic basis.
Revenue grew 9 percent to 47.03 billion euros from prior year's 43.17 billion euros. Revenues increased 9.5 percent on an organic basis.
Further, the company's fiscal 2023 guidance has been confirmed in a context of decreasing energy prices. Net Recurring Income group share or NRIgs is expected to be in the range of 4.7 billion euros to 5.3 billion euros. This is based on indicative EBIT excluding Nuclear in the range of 8.5 billion euros to 9.5 billion euros.
ENGIE also reaffirmed its dividend policy, with a 65 percent to 75 percent payout ratio based on NRIgs, and a floor of 0.65 euro per share for the 2023 to 2025 period.
