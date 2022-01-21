Engie's Unit Storengy, Schneider Electric In Deal For Renewable Hydrogen Storage Solution

(RTTNews) - Storengy, a unit of French natural gas and electricity supplier Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK), announced Friday a framework partnership agreement with French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) for an underground renewable hydrogen storage solution.

The companies said they are working together to achieve the zero-carbon transition.

The partnership is initiated by a first project named HyPSTER at the Etrez storage site in the department of Ain. The solution will be powered by local renewable energy, such as photovoltaic, hydraulic, to produce renewable hydrogen. The project aims to install a demonstrator for underground hydrogen storage in a salt cavern.

It will also be a mean to validate the technical and economic reproducibility of the process at other sites in Europe.

By signing the partnership, Storengy and Schneider Electric pool their fields of expertise at the service of the decarbonisation of businesses.

To support the zero-carbon solution, Schneider Electric will provide its expertise in the fields of automation solutions, process instrumentation, gas analysis and energy distribution solutions to Storengy.

Both companies will design a Power Systems and Process Automation solution for underground hydrogen storage. Schneider Electric shall design packages which will be reproducible to other facilities.