Engineering.com Announces New Online Programs to Inform, Inspire, and Engage during the COVID-19 Crisis

Company leverages expertise, and it's virtual platforms to stimulate passion and professional development for engineering minds during these challenging times

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Engineering.com (engineering.com) announced today exciting new programs that will run during the ongoing COVID-19 physical distancing. In addition to our Make: Projects platform Make:Projects announced recently, the company is also introducing two new content programs called "Share Your Story" and "This Week in Engineering Live."

"Share Your Story" is a new content submission program that provides a channel for engineering-related businesses to share how they are adapting to the pandemic and showcases some of the great work they are undertaking to ease the burden. Share Your Story allows articles to be submitted and featured on engineering.com at no charge as long as the story relates to COVID-19 and is not promotional. The engineering.com platform reaches millions of engineering minds, and a feature article on the site gives companies a chance for high exposure in the engineering world while sharing empathy, insight, and best practices.

"This Week in Engineering LIVE," is a new weekly webcast series to help the engineering-minded continue learning from experts in their fields in live Q&A sessions. The weekly 30-minute webcasts cover breaking news, engineering advancements, and provides valuable insights to what the future of design and manufacturing could look like. Hosted by manufacturing expert Jim Anderton and CAD Professional Roopinder Tara, the format is a live discussion and an interactive period where viewers can engage in the conversation. Past webinars have had a tremendous response and are available for streaming.

"COVID-19 has changed the way engineers collect information, solve problems and network, " said Frank Baldesarra, Co-Founder & CEO of engineering.com. "Bringing new and timely content and resources to our community will spark the many curious engineering minds to find even better solutions to the many global problems of today " Baldesarra added, "We are all in this together, and together we will get through this with good science and engineering".

Engineering.com also launched a new platform called Make:Projects. While not explicitly designed in response to the outbreak, it does include many exciting COVID-19 projects people are working on from all over the world.

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum for problem-solving, tech news, innovations, and resources, with a simple mission to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. The company's ProjectBoard platform, now powering Make:Projects.com , provides Makers and STEM communities a fun and engaging way to share ideas, develop projects, and learn in groups online.

