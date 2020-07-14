Engineering.com announces the addition of John Ruffolo to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Engineering.com, a leading digital media company and worldwide destination for engineers, announced today that John Ruffolo has joined its Board of Directors.

John Ruffolo is the Founder of OMERS Ventures and the Co-founder of the Council of Canadian Innovators. During John's leadership, OMERS Ventures invested over $500 million in over 40 disruptive technology companies, including Shopify, Hootsuite, and Wattpad. John currently sits on the boards of a number of leading innovative organizations including ArcTern Ventures, Canopy Rivers, Continuum Residential REIT, and Ether Capital, and a number of non-profit organizations including the David Suzuki Foundation as Vice-Chair, the Royal Ontario Museum, Caldwell's Top 40 Under 40, and the Dean's Advisory Council for the Schulich School of Business.

"I've known John for years and watched how he quickly identified and helped so many talented Canadian tech start-ups and at the same time transform Toronto into a global hub for innovation," said Frank Baldesarra, CEO of engineering.com. "With our Make partners, we are very pleased that John is joining us at this time as we continue to expand our technology offerings to serve STEM educators from middle schools to universities faced with the challenges of educating in a new norm of blended learning due to COVID 19."

John Ruffolo commented, "Over the years I have witnessed engineering.com achieve its vision of building a global community of engineers and I am excited to help engineering.com take it to the next level of global leadership."

About ENGINEERING.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum for tech news, innovations, problem solving and collaboration with a simple mission to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. The company's ProjectBoard platform, now powering MakeProjects.com provides Makers and STEM communities a fun and engaging way to share ideas, develop projects, and learn in groups online.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engineeringcom-announces-the-addition-of-john-ruffolo-to-its-board-of-directors-301093394.html

SOURCE engineering.com