|
21.03.2023 17:45:00
English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
Nanterre, 21 March 2023
English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
The 2022 Universal Registration Document of VINCI is now available in English on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors / Financial information / Annual and half-year reports.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 270,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
