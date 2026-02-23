Enhabit To Be Acquired By Kinderhook In $1.1 Bln All-Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) said it has agreed to be acquired by Kinderhook Industries in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at approximately $1.1 billion in enterprise value.

Under the terms of the agreement, Enhabit shareholders will receive $13.80 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 24.4% to the company's closing price on February 20, 2026, and a 33.8% premium to its 60-day volume-weighted average share price.

Upon completion of the transaction, Enhabit will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will continue operating under the Enhabit name.

The deal was unanimously approved by Enhabit's board and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Kinderhook has secured committed debt and equity financing for the acquisition.

In light of the pending transaction, Enhabit said it will not provide 2026 financial guidance or hold an earnings conference call.