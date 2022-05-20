Enhance Customer Communications with GhostDraft’s New Guidewire Marketplace App

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and GhostDraft, an end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform provider, announced that GhostDraft’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to PolicyCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

According to McKinsey, companies offering "best-in-class customer experiences grow faster and more profitably.” In fact, its research demonstrates that "improving the customer experience can do far more to drive profitable growth than raising advertising spending or lowering prices.” With great customer experiences, insurers can boost their customer satisfaction, leading to customer loyalty and enhanced company growth. GhostDraft’s cloud-based customer communication management solution helps insurers deliver better communication experiences for their customers, building strong customer relationships and increasing customer satisfaction.

GhostDraft empowers insurers to deliver omnichannel communications to policyholders by giving non-technical users authoring control to design and generate policy documents independently. With GhostDraft’s accelerator for Intuitive Customer Communications Management, insurers can easily create customized manuscript endorsements directly within PolicyCenter, enhancing efficiency. Users can build manuscript endorsements in a robust Microsoft Word-like environment, enabling them to maintain consistent formatting and optimize the manuscripting process.

GhostDraft’s technology allows insurers to create one branded template and reuse it with new content, ensuring compliance and brand consistency across documents. Users can subscribe to over 10 lines of pre-configured ISO template libraries, accelerating speed to market and helping insurers gain real-time ISO updates.

"GhostDraft and Guidewire both share a rich history of successful implementations, deep domain experience, and a commitment to delivering quality software and services to the insurance industry,” said Angie Winn, VP of Business Development and Alliances, GhostDraft. "Integrating our technology with PolicyCenter will help our shared customers build lasting relationships with their policyholders, while increasing their efficiency and agility.”

"We congratulate GhostDraft on the release of its new app for PolicyCenter,” said Becky Mattick, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "GhostDraft’s technology frees up valuable time for insurers’ IT employees to focus on other essential projects, while empowering non-technical users to manage personalized omnichannel documents at scale. We are excited to offer these benefits and the value they provide to our shared customers through GhostDraft’s app.”

About GhostDraft

GhostDraft empowers insurers to transform communications into engaging experiences fast. For over three decades, carriers have used GhostDraft’s intuitive end-to-end customer communications and digital experience platform designed for insurance. As a result, 65+ insurers leverage GhostDraft to streamline the lifecycle of personalized omnichannel communications at scale. The GhostDraft suite integrates into your business to create better experiences, greater efficiency, reduced compliance risk, and more agility. Discover what you can do with GhostDraft: http://www.ghostdraft.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005009/en/