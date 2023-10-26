Enhance Reading Proficiency: Introducing the Heggerty Library of Decodable Books

OAK PARK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heggerty, a leader in early literacy education, proudly introduces the Heggerty Library—a captivating collection of decodable books with a Science of Reading-aligned scope and sequence, empowering educators for targeted small-group reading instruction and fostering confident readers.

The Heggerty Library features an array of age-appropriate, engaging decodable books with stunning illustrations and comprehensible texts catering to diverse interests. It emphasizes evidence-based foundational literacy practices, such as explicit phonics skills, high-frequency words, and sound-spelling relationships to enhance reading proficiency. Each set of decodable books comes with a lesson plan download, thoughtful writing prompts, and comprehension questions, all supported by a Science of Reading-aligned scope and sequence that facilitates educators to integrate these decodable books into their instructional plans.

Shawn Toy, a Reading Interventionist for students in K-3, shared her enthusiasm for these new decodable books, saying, "I am in love with these new decodables from Heggerty. The quality is amazing, and my students are highly engaged with these books. I really like the extensions that each book provides. We've done multiple writing and phonics extensions to encourage comprehension and fluency with the spelling patterns. I am having so much fun using them with my students this year!"

The Heggerty Library is a valuable resource for early elementary classrooms, reading intervention programs, and homeschooling settings. It plays a critical role in supporting students as they develop the essential skills needed for reading and writing proficiency. Each book in the series builds upon the previous one, creating a gradual learning progression.

When integrated into a phonics curriculum like Bridge to Reading, Heggerty's latest foundational skills program, these decodable books effectively reinforce the core concepts taught in daily, explicit phonics lessons. The Heggerty Library is currently available, with classroom sets of decodable books priced between $239 and $359 and individual sets ranging from $42 to $62 per set.

For more information about the Heggerty Library of decodable books and how it can enhance early literacy education, please visit https://heggerty.org/decodable-books/ .

About Heggerty: Heggerty is a renowned literacy education company offering research-based reading and writing curricula for preschool and elementary classrooms. Founded by Dr. Michael Heggerty over 20 years ago, Heggerty provides digital and print curriculum, decodable books, classroom resources, and professional development to help educators empower the next generation of readers. Heggerty curricula can be found worldwide, and they partner with over 8,000 school districts in the U.S. to transform how children learn to read.

