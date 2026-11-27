(RTTNews) - Eni S.p.A. (ENI.DE, ENI.MI, E), an Italian energy major, and Acea S.p.A. (ACAA.MI), an Italian multi-utility infrastructure company, signed an agreement Friday to deploy e-vpms technology in the water sector through their respective subsidiaries Enivibes and a.Quantum.

e-vpms, or Eni Vibroacoustic Pipeline Monitoring System, is a proprietary technology developed by Enivibes for real-time pipeline integrity monitoring through vibroacoustic wave analysis. The system currently monitors hydrocarbon transportation networks and will now extend to water infrastructure monitoring.

The partnership combines Enivibes' technological expertise in infrastructure monitoring with a.Quantum's digital capabilities and geographical expansion strategy. a.Quantum provides services to water utilities across Italy, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

The technology can be applied to transmission pipelines that transport drinking water over long distances, enabling timely detection and localization of leaks and other events affecting infrastructure integrity. It can also identify events caused by external interference, including tampering attempts or accidental impacts.

Under the agreement, e-vpms will become part of a.Quantum's portfolio of solutions for monitoring both new and existing water infrastructure. The technology will provide water utilities and network operators with timely and accurate information to support rapid, targeted interventions, improving network reliability and enabling efficient and sustainable water resource management.

The collaboration extends Enivibes' technology application to new sectors while expanding a.Quantum's portfolio of technology solutions for the water sector, supporting modernization and resilience of water infrastructure.