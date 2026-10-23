Eni Q3 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Eni (ENI.DE, ENI.MI, E) reported third quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 3.21 billion euros compared with 803 million euros, in the same period of 2025. Net profit per share attributable to shareholders rose to 1.07 euros from 0.24 euros. Earnings from continuing operations attributed to shareholders totaled 1.45 billion euros in the quarter, compared with 355 million euros, last year. Net profit per share from continuing operations increased to 0.47 euros from 0.10 euros, prior year. Group's proforma adjusted EBIT was 6 billion euros, doubled year-over-year. Adjusted net profit more than doubled to 2.8 billion euros.

Total revenues for the quarter climbed to 26.04 billion euros from 18.68 billion euros, a year ago. Sales from operations were 25.65 billion euros compared to 18.40 billion euros, last year. Underlying E&P production was up 7% to 1.83 mln boe/d.

Eni's Board has resolved an extraordinary dividend of 0.46 euros per share that is due to be paid on December 9. The planned 2026 ordinary dividend of 1.1 euros per share was confirmed. The 2026 share repurchase plan is raised to 3.8 billion euros, up 12% from already revised guidance of 3.4 billion euros.

At last close on Borsa Italiana, Eni shares were trading at 26.13 euros.

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