02.09.2024 07:35:00

Enlight Research updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

Enlight Research updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the fair value of the share is 22.51 euros under the base scenario. This is almost unchanged as compared to the analysis published by Enlight Research in February and almost 4 euros higher compared to the last closing price of the stock on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Enlight Research points out the following aspects regarding EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) a steadily low vacancy level; (ii) decreasing interest expenses and the resulting positive effect on profitability and free cash flow; (iii) attractive dividend yield; (iv) conservatively priced real estate portfolio.

The analysis can be found on the website of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and the website of Enlight Research.


Kristjan Tamla 
EfTEN Capital AS 
Managing Director 
Tel: +372 655 9515 
E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee 






Aktien in diesem Artikel

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS Registered Shs

