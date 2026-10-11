Enlight's 2026 Outlook: Global Energy Platform Expansion Targets 3x Growth in 3 Years

Picture a project manager finalizing the grid interconnection for a massive solar-plus-storage complex in the Idaho desert. This is the daily reality at Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT), a business that manages the full lifecycle of renewable assets from initial permits to operational power delivery.

The company, which is based in Israel and trades at $67.41 per share as of Oct. 9, 2026, has seen the stock climb 95% over the past year as its massive project pipeline translates into actual energy sales.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Enlight Renewable Energy an overall Superscore of 77 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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