Global Energy Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0RB25 / ISIN: US37991A1007
|
12.10.2026 00:51:47
Enlight's 2026 Outlook: Global Energy Platform Expansion Targets 3x Growth in 3 Years
Picture a project manager finalizing the grid interconnection for a massive solar-plus-storage complex in the Idaho desert. This is the daily reality at Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT), a business that manages the full lifecycle of renewable assets from initial permits to operational power delivery.
The company, which is based in Israel and trades at $67.41 per share as of Oct. 9, 2026, has seen the stock climb 95% over the past year as its massive project pipeline translates into actual energy sales.
Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Enlight Renewable Energy an overall Superscore of 77 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Energy Holdings Group Inc
Analysen zu Global Energy Holdings Group Inc
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich fester -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während der deutsche Leitindex am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus notierte. Die US-Börsen setzten zur Erholung an. An den Börsen in Asien ging es vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.