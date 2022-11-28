EnLink Midstream Appoints Benjamin Lamb As CFO, Walter Pinto As COO

(RTTNews) - Energy services provider EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) announced Monday that the EnLink Board of Directors have appointed Benjamin Lamb as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Walter Pinto as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Lamb most recently served as EnLink Executive Vice President and COO and has been a part of the Executive Leadership Team since 2016. He also held several leadership roles in the company's financial organization, including Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development since joining the company in 2012. Prior to EnLink, Lamb worked in the investment banking industry.

Prior to becoming COO, Pinto was EnLink Senior Vice President of Operational Excellence, a role he took on in early 2020 when joining the company. Prior to joining EnLink, Pinto served as a Senior Advisor of Hastings Equity Partners, a private equity firm.

Pinto previously spent 25 years at LyondellBasell Industries in various roles, including as Senior Director, Global Projects, Engineering, Turnarounds, Reliability, and Maintenance and as head of several manufacturing complexes.

As part of these changes, EnLink also announced that its commercial and business development teams, previously overseen by the COO, will now be led by a Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to be hired from outside of EnLink.

The CCO will join the EnLink Executive Leadership Team and will focus on strategically growing the company's strong gathering and processing segments alongside its new carbon capture transportation business.

EnLink's commercial and business development teams will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jesse Arenivas until the CCO is hired to ensure continued focus on growth.