EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution for Third Quarter 2019

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly declared distribution for the third quarter of 2019.

The ENLC Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.283 per common unit for the third quarter of 2019, which is unchanged from the declared distribution paid in the second quarter of 2019. The cash distribution for the third quarter of 2019 will be paid on November 13, 2019, to unitholders of record on October 28, 2019.

About EnLink Midstream

Forward-Looking Statements

