EnLink Midstream Provides Details for Conference Call on August 7 to Discuss Second-Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 7, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss second-quarter financial and operational results.

The dial-in number for the call is 1-855-656-0924. Callers outside the United States should dial 1-412-542-4172. Participants can also preregister for the webcast and conference call by navigating to http://dpregister.com/10132191. Here, they will receive their dial-in information upon completion of preregistration. Interested parties can access an archived replay of the webcast and conference call on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com.

EnLink's second-quarter 2019 operations report and earnings press release will be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com after market close on Tuesday, August 6.

Third-quarter 2019 operations report and earnings press release to be posted on the Investors page of EnLink's website at www.EnLink.com after market close Tuesday, November 5. Webcast and conference call to be held at 8 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, November 6.

All dates and times are subject to change. Any timing updates, along with participation instructions for the webcasts and conference calls, will be provided via press release prior to each quarterly earnings announcement.

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL capabilities. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

