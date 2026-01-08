11 Good Energy Aktie

11 Good Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US2862361043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 19:45:28

Enliven Stock Soars 51% After Positive CML Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN) shares jumped 50.86%, trading at $23.33, up $7.86, after the company reported positive initial Phase 1b data from its ENABLE clinical trial of ELVN-001 in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia or CML.

The sharp rally followed news that the Phase 1b trial showed encouraging major molecular response rates, including a cumulative response of about 69% in patients treated across dose cohorts and a deep molecular response observed in a significant portion of patients, alongside a favourable safety and tolerability profile.

On the day of the announcement, ELVN opened near $15.00, reached an intraday high above $23.50, and saw a low around $14.80, compared with a previous close near $15.47. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was well above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong investor response to the clinical update.

Enliven's 52-week range is approximately $9.72 - $55.85, underscoring volatility tied to clinical developments and biotech catalysts.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 11 Good Energy Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu 11 Good Energy Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:22 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Aufwärtsdrang -- Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen