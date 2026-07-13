Enlivex's Allocetra Secures FDA RMAT Designation For Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment

(RTTNews) - Monday, Enlivex Ltd. (ENLV) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation to Allocetra for the treatment of age-related symptomatic knee osteoarthritis in older adults.

The designation is based on clinical evidence from the company's completed Phase I/IIa trial, which demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in knee pain and physical function compared with placebo, with efficacy that was durable through at least six months.

Following this, the company commenced a randomized, controlled Phase IIb clinical trial in the United States and in the EU, which plans to enroll 182 primary knee osteoarthritis patients aged 64 and older.

In connection with this designation, the FDA has requested a Type B meeting with the company to conduct a comprehensive, multidisciplinary discussion of the Allocetra development program. The company intends to align on key elements of its Phase IIb trial and pivotal development plans with the agency during this meeting.

"Receiving RMAT designation for Allocetra is an important milestone that we believe underscores the strength of our clinical data in age-related knee osteoarthritis and supports our decision to focus development on the patient population that demonstrated the most pronounced benefit in our Phase I/IIa trial," commented CEO Dr. Oren Hershkovitz.

In the pre-market hours, ENLV is trading at $7.07, up 3.04 percent on the Nasdaq.