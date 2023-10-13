Ennis Acquires Eagle Graphics And Diamond Graphics

(RTTNews) - Ennis, Inc. (EBF), announced the acquisition of Eagle Graphics, Inc. from Annville, PA and Diamond Graphics, Inc. from Bensalem, PA.

Since 1976, Eagle Graphics has specialized in fulfilling the commercial printing needs of its customers. Some of Eagle Graphics capabilities include 8-color UV web printing, digital printing, security printing, jumbo rolls, traditional forms and direct mail.

Diamond Graphics, founded in 1999 specializes in Direct Mail printing and has a combination of presses that allow for flexibility. Diamond is known for their Direct Mail printing and the high volume padding done for the non-profit industry.

"I want to welcome the employees and customers of Eagle Graphics and Diamond Graphics to the Ennis family," said Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of Ennis, Inc. "Eagle and Diamond are well known brands that will grow our Pennsylvania presence along with National Imprint (NIC). These companies will strengthen our production capabilities to serve our large and growing customers base in the Northeast part of the country."