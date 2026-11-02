Ennis Aktie
WKN: 850998 / ISIN: US2933891028
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02.11.2026 12:48:10
Ennis Acquires Thermal Paper Maker Telemark Diversified Graphics For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Business forms and printing products manufacturer Ennis, Inc. (EBF) announced on Monday that it has acquired thermal paper products manufacturer Telemark Diversified Graphics, expanding its thermal paper business and product offerings. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The company said Telemark, based in Sturgis, Michigan, manufactures products sold through distributors serving banking, gaming, food distribution, law enforcement and parking management markets.
Ennis said the acquisition expands its capabilities in thermal paper products and broadens offerings available to distributors serving financial institutions, retailers and other businesses.
Telemark's products include ATM paper, point-of-sale paper, mobile printer rolls, kiosk paper, parking tickets and event tickets, the company said.
Ennis shares were flat at $21.38 after the bell, after ending the regular session down 1.75%.
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