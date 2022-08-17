Ennis Inc. Acquires Assets of Gulf Business Forms

Ennis Inc. (the "Company”), (NYSE: EBF), today announced its acquisition of certain assets including customer lists and intellectual property of Gulf Business Forms, in San Marcos, TX. Gulf Business Forms is a trade printer specializing in custom-printed documents including business forms, laser cut sheets, brochures, pamphlets, in-line glue booklet, and variable short-run solutions.

Keith Walters, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company stated, "Gulf has been a strong competitor and leading brand throughout the country with customers spanning from California in the southwest to Massachusetts in the northeast. We are excited about adding the Gulf brand and their customers to the Ennis family.” Gulf Business Forms has been serving distributors from its operations in Texas for more than 50 years since its founding in 1968.

Upon closing, Gulf Business Forms customer files, as well as phones and emails, will be relocated to the Ennis, TX plant. The quoting and manufacturing facility for orders previously produced by Gulf Business Forms will be determined by customer input, product type, and location to best meet their needs.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc. (www.ennis.com) is primarily engaged in the production and sale of business forms and other business products. The Company is one of the largest private-label printed business product suppliers in the United States. Headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, the Company has production and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States of America to serve the Company’s national network of distributors. The Company manufactures and sells business forms, other printed business products, printed and electronic media, presentation products, flex-o-graphic printing, advertising specialties and Post-it® Notes, internal bank forms, plastic cards, secure and negotiable documents, envelopes and other custom products.

