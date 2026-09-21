Ennis Aktie

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WKN: 850998 / ISIN: US2933891028

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21.09.2026 12:52:31

Ennis Q2 Profit, EBITDA Drop; To Pursue All Available Remedies In B&D Litho Lease Litigation

(RTTNews) - Ennis, Inc., (EBF) a supplier of business products, Monday reported lower net profit and EBITDA in its second quarter, hurt by litigation charge and the absence of prior year's litigation benefit, despite higher net sales.

In the B&D Litho lease litigation, the company said it disagrees with the preliminary ruling and intends to pursue all available post-trial and appellate remedies.

In the second quarter, net earnings were $9.39 million or $0.37 per share, lower than last year's $13.16 million or $0.51 per share.

The latest quarter results were hurt by an unrelated $0.70 million charge related to a $2.3 million preliminary ruling in the B&D Litho lease litigation, while the prior year- profit was benefited by a $5.3 million favorable litigation judgment.

EBITDA was $17.24 million, compared to $22.45 million a year ago. EBITDA margin was 16.9%, compared to 22.8% last year.

Net sales were $102.01 million for the current quarter, an increase of 3.3% over last year's $98.68 million.

Further, the firm said its Board last Friday declared an increase of 5.0% on the quarterly dividend to $0.2625 per share from $0.25 per share last year.

The dividend is payable on November 6, to shareholders of record on October 9.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 0.47 percent, trading at $21.22.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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