|
19.09.2022 12:30:46
Ennis Q2 Profit Rises On Strong Demand - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Ennis, Inc. (EBF), a private-label printed business product supplier, reported Monday that its second-quarter net earnings were $12.2 million or $0.47 per share, higher than last year's $7.5 million or $0.29 per share.
Gross profit margin was $35.2 million, or 31.7 percent, as compared to $28.9 million, or 28.8 percent, for the same quarter last year.
The revenues for the quarter were $111.2 million, an increase of 10.6 percent from $100.5 million for the same quarter last year.
The company noted that customer demand for its products continues to be strong as seen in revenue increases in recent quarters.
On September 16, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share, payable on November 4 to shareholders of record on October 7.
Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our disciplined cost management and pricing strategies contributed to our improved performance despite a challenging supply chain and inflationary cost environment. Paper remains in short supply and the tight labor market persists, but we continue to monitor incoming order volumes as well as rising raw material and other input costs so that we can proactively adjust our pricing and costs accordingly."
Looking ahead, the company said its profitability and strong financial condition will allow it to continue operations and fund acquisitions without incurring debt.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ennis IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ennis IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ennis IncShs
|21,29
|5,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in die Woche des Fed-Zinsentscheides: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Die US-Börsen drehten im Montagshandel ins Plus. Dem heimischen gelang ebenso wie dem deutschen Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start letztlich noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.