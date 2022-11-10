Enormous Variety of Antiques, Collectibles, Furniture, and More Open for Bidding on HiBid Following $39.5 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers seeking one-of-a-kind holiday gifts or hard-to-find items for their own collections will find an abundance of enticing lots for sale this week on HiBid.com. Items currently open for bidding include antique furniture and toys, rare coins, framed prints, clocks, vintage comic books, home furnishings, appliances, tools, shop supplies, and much more.

In last week's auctions, HiBid facilitated the sale of over 600,000 items and generated over $39.5 million in gross auction proceeds. Throughout the week of October 31st through November 6th, HiBid averaged 1.65 million bids on the site per day.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 31st-November 6th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $39.5 Million

Lots Sold: 623,998

Online-Only Auctions: 1,418

Webcast Auctions: 113

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.03 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.65 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Lexington, Nebraska, Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 20th-November 13th

Seller: Rhynalds Auction

View Auction Items

Horn Estate Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 1st-14th

Seller: Fraise Auction & Real Estate

View Auction Items

Household, Furniture, Clocks, Artwork

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 18th-November 15th

Seller: Wiggins Auctioneers, LLC

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

