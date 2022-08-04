Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills | Christopher

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Tens of thousands of Britons have made a pledge to the Don't Pay campaign. It's a last resort, but we've no other choiceChristopher (a pseudonym) is in his 70s and lives in South YorkshireI've never been involved in any sort of civil disobedience before. I've always been quite a good boy – I'm not the kind to glue myself to the M25. But I've come to realise that it is only by collective action that we can persuade the government and the energy companies to make some very drastic changes. That's why I've joined the Don't Pay campaign. On 1 October, when the next price cap comes into effect, I will be phoning EDF and telling them that, out of solidarity with millions of others, I will not be paying any more until they reduce their prices.Before the price cap rise on 1 April, I was already concerned that I might not be able to afford any dramatic price increases. I'm a chronically ill, and therefore disabled, pensioner. I was managing to pay £106 a month for dual fuel. Then it increased to about £170 – this is pretty high for me, but I can just about afford it. Now we're hearing that there's likely to be an increase of 60% to 70% in the price cap this winter. Well, I'm afraid I won't be able to pay that. I will find it unaffordable. And there will be millions of others like me.Christopher (a pseudonym) is part of the Don't Pay campaign. He is in his 70s and lives in South YorkshireAs told to Yohann Koshy