Enova International Aktie
WKN DE: A12D51 / ISIN: US29357K1034
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10.11.2026 13:26:57
Enova Authorizes New $500 Mln Share Repurchase Program, Replaces Existing $400 Mln Plan
(RTTNews) - Enova International, Inc. (ENVA), a financial technology company, on Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program.
The program will expire on June 30, 2028.
The new authorization replaces the company's existing $400 million share repurchase program, which was scheduled to expire on June 30, 2027.
The company said the new program is the largest share repurchase authorization in its history.
The company said the new authorization reflects its confidence in the strength of its business model and future growth opportunities.
The company added that its strong balance sheet and liquidity position provide financial flexibility to continue investing in its business and return value to shareholders through share repurchases.
On Monday, Enova International closed trading 2.40% lesser at $168.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Nachrichten zu Enova International Inc
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21.10.26
|Ausblick: Enova International stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.07.26
|Ausblick: Enova International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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|Enova International Inc
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|1,34%
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