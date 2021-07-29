Enova Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter of continued growth and solid credit," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "The quarter played out as we expected with improving macroeconomic conditions driving increased consumer spending, particularly at small businesses. As a result, we saw strong demand that we were able to capture with our highly flexible and scalable online-only model. While uncertainty does remain as the economy continues to recover, we expect the demand tailwinds we are seeing combined with strong credit performance to drive an acceleration in growth in the second half of 2021."

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

Total revenue of $265 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased 4.6% from $253 million in the second quarter of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021 increased 4.6% from in the second quarter of 2020. Net revenue margin of 98% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 52% in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income from continuing operations of $80 million , or $2.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $48 million , or $1.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

, or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to , or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $135 million , a non-GAAP measure, compared to $94 million in the second quarter of 2020.

, a non-GAAP measure, compared to in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings of $86 million , or $2.26 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $51 million , or $1.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

"Our second quarter results were driven by accelerating originations growth and credit metrics that were among the best in our company's history," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "The ability of our talented team to successfully navigate a challenging operating environment and to smoothly integrate OnDeck over the past year has us well positioned to deliver meaningful top and bottom-line growth as we leverage our highly scalable online-only business model, broad and diversified product offerings, powerful machine-learning-powered credit risk management capabilities and our solid balance sheet."

Outlook

Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing uncertainties related to virus resurgences, changes in governmental restrictions, potential economic stimulus, employment stabilization, and business re-openings, the Company is not providing guidance for the third quarter or full year 2021.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, equity method investment income and other nonoperating expenses shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the income or expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









June 30,



December 31,





2021



2020



2020

Assets























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 394,353



$ 321,472



$ 297,273

Restricted cash



52,806





43,547





71,927

Loans and finance receivables at fair value



1,408,703





799,662





1,241,506

Income taxes receivable



337





10,510





—

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



48,476





28,541





40,301

Property and equipment, net



80,430





60,030





79,417

Operating lease right-of-use assets



37,752





20,302





40,123

Goodwill



279,275





267,868





267,974

Intangible assets, net



39,472





1,650





26,008

Other assets



53,185





25,391





43,546

Total assets

$ 2,394,789



$ 1,578,973



$ 2,108,075

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 140,571



$ 87,691



$ 124,071

Operating lease liabilities



64,233





35,605





67,956

Income taxes currently payable



—





—





2,624

Deferred tax liabilities, net



66,740





72,869





48,129

Long-term debt



1,028,488





906,588





946,461

Total liabilities



1,300,032





1,102,753





1,189,241

Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

43,185,473, 36,179,966 and 41,936,784 shares issued and

36,872,424, 30,101,689 and 35,762,926 outstanding as of

June 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively



—





—





—

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Additional paid in capital



211,548





71,100





187,981

Retained earnings



1,005,563





525,108





849,466

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,011)





(8,599)





(6,898)

Treasury stock, at cost (6,313,049, 6,078,277 and 6,173,858 shares as

of June 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



(117,439)





(111,389)





(113,201)

Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,093,661





476,220





917,348

Noncontrolling interest



1,096





—





1,486

Total stockholders' equity



1,094,757





476,220





918,834

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,394,789



$ 1,578,973



$ 2,108,075



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

$ 264,720



$ 253,061



$ 524,164



$ 615,313

Change in Fair Value



(5,587)





(120,672)





(26,665)





(356,391)

Net Revenue



259,133





132,389





497,499





258,922

Expenses































Marketing



55,254





2,988





83,822





37,546

Operations and technology



35,035





16,504





70,662





47,770

General and administrative



38,675





22,336





82,764





50,287

Depreciation and amortization



7,460





4,004





14,087





7,674

Total Expenses



136,424





45,832





251,335





143,277

Income from Operations



122,709





86,557





246,164





115,645

Interest expense, net



(19,416)





(20,372)





(39,330)





(40,753)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain



(240)





(18)





(274)





23

Equity method investment income



1,471





—





2,029





—

Other nonoperating expenses



(750)





—





(1,128)





—

Income before Income Taxes



103,774





66,167





207,461





74,915

Provision for income taxes



23,224





18,141





50,940





21,141

Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling

interest



80,550





48,026





156,521





53,774

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



373





—





424





—

Net income from continuing operations



80,177





48,026





156,097





53,774

Net loss from discontinued operations



—





—





—





(288)

Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.

$ 80,177



$ 48,026



$ 156,097



$ 53,486

Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International,

Inc.:































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:































Continuing operations

$ 2.18



$ 1.59



$ 4.28



$ 1.72

Discontinued operations



—





—





—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ 2.18



$ 1.59



$ 4.28



$ 1.71

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:































Continuing operations

$ 2.10



$ 1.58



$ 4.13



$ 1.70

Discontinued operations



—





—





—





(0.01)

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ 2.10



$ 1.58



$ 4.13



$ 1.69

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



36,801





30,203





36,457





31,270

Diluted



38,142





30,352





37,816





31,592



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows provided by operating activities















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

$ 219,930



$ 483,734

Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations



—





(288)

Total cash flows provided by operating activities



219,930





483,446

Cash flows used in investing activities















Loans and finance receivables



(184,206)





(41,092)

Acquisitions



(28,358)





(3,597)

Purchases of property and equipment



(14,402)





(12,716)

Other investing activities



25





57

Total cash flows used in investing activities



(226,941)





(57,348)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities



84,594





(141,892)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



376





(151)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



77,959





284,055

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



369,200





80,964

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 447,159



$ 365,019



ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in thousands) The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021



2020



Change

Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:























Company owned

$ 1,366,880



$ 767,604



$ 599,276

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



8,284





5,195





3,089

Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)

$ 1,375,164



$ 772,799



$ 602,365

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:























Company owned

$ 1,408,703



$ 799,662



$ 609,041

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



10,824





6,614





4,210

Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)

$ 1,419,527



$ 806,276



$ 613,251

Fair value as a % of principal(c)



103.2 %



104.3 %



(1.1) % Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned

$ 1,416,533



$ 816,905



$ 599,628

Guaranteed by the Company(a)



9,655





6,054





3,601

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)

$ 1,426,188



$ 822,959



$ 603,229

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:























Company owned(d)

$ 1,320,082



$ 972,181



$ 347,901

Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



7,585





7,553





32

Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)

$ 1,327,667



$ 979,734



$ 347,933



























Revenue

$ 260,073



$ 251,702



$ 8,371

Change in fair value



(4,630)





(120,672)





116,042

Net revenue



255,443





131,030





124,413

Net revenue margin



98.2 %



52.1 %



46.1 % Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



0.3 %



12.3 %



(12.0) %

























Delinquencies:























>30 days delinquent

$ 81,883



$ 36,797



$ 45,086

>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



5.7 %



4.5 %



1.2 %

























Charge-offs:























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)

$ 32,152



$ 155,975



$ (123,823)

Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



2.4 %



15.9 %



(13.5) %

(a) Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets. (b) Non-GAAP measure. (c) Determined using period-end balances. (d) The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Adjusted Earnings Measures

June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 80,177



$ 48,026



$ 156,097



$ 53,774

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



12





—





1,424





—

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



750





—





1,128





—

Intangible asset amortization



1,684





268





2,835





535

Stock-based compensation expense



5,250





3,660





11,054





7,120

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



237





18





271





(23)

Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(2,053)





(929)





(4,262)





(1,797)



































Adjusted earnings

$ 86,057



$ 51,043



$ 168,547



$ 59,609



































Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.10



$ 1.58



$ 4.13



$ 1.70



































Adjusted earnings per share

$ 2.26



$ 1.68



$ 4.46



$ 1.89







Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

June 30,



June 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income from continuing operations

$ 80,177



$ 48,026



$ 156,097



$ 53,774

Depreciation and amortization expenses



7,457





4,004





14,078





7,674

Interest expense, net



19,292





20,372





39,047





40,753

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)



237





18





271





(23)

Provision for income taxes



23,224





18,141





50,940





21,141

Stock-based compensation expense



5,250





3,660





11,054





7,120

Adjustments:































Transaction-related costs(a)



12





—





1,424





—

Other nonoperating expenses(b)



750





—





1,128





—

Equity method investment income



(1,471)





—





(2,029)





—



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 134,928



$ 94,221



$ 272,010



$ 130,439



































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:































Total Revenue

$ 264,720



$ 253,061



$ 524,164



$ 615,313

Adjusted EBITDA



134,928





94,221





272,010





130,439

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



51.0 %



37.2 %



51.9 %



21.2 %

(a) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary. (b) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to an incomplete transaction.

