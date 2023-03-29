|
29.03.2023 16:27:43
Enovix Up 12% Following Deal With Malaysia's YBS International Berhad
(RTTNews) - Shares of lithium-ion batteries maker Enovix Corporation (ENVX) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning after the company announced manufacturing partnership with YBS International Berhad, a Malaysia-based investment holding company.
As per the Letter of Intent signed between the companies, Enovix will locate Fab-2, its high-volume manufacturing facility, in an existing YBS building located in Penang, Malaysia. Further, YBS is expected to take a significant financial stake in the first manufacturing line at Fab-2.
"Establishing Enovix Malaysia, building the team and collaborating with YBS helps lay the groundwork that will enable us to bring our advanced silicon batteries to market and meet our strong customer demand," said Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix.
ENVX is at $12.62. It has traded in the range of $6.50-$26.30 in the last 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Enovix Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Enovix Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Enovix Corporation
|13,30
|7,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus dem Donnerstaghandel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Donnerstagshandel deutliche Zuwächse. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten überwiegend zu.