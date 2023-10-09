Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.10.2023 18:38:36

Enphase Energy Launches Home Energy Systems With 1KOMMA5°

(RTTNews) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) on Monday announced that it has recently expanded its agreement with German-based climate tech startup, 1KOMMA5°, to offer its Energy Systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, to the Swedish and Danish solar markets.

The Energy System offers a range of configurations, from 3.5kWh to an aggregate of 42kWh, and can be upgraded throughout its lifetime. The IQ Batteries used in the system have Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, providing excellent thermal stability and a long cycle life. Additionally, the batteries can be upgraded with over-the-air software upgrades, ensuring their longevity.

Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy said, "The rollout of IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries will give homeowners resilient, reliable, and safer energy solutions, backed by a comprehensive warranty with full 24x7 customer support for an exceptional customer experience."

The company stated that its system does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DCs, making it a safer and more reliable option. Furthermore, in select European countries, including Sweden and Denmark, the IQ Batteries come with a 15-year limited warranty, ensuring the reliability and safety of the system for years to come.

