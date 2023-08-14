|
14.08.2023 13:45:00
Enphase Energy Stock Just Reminded Investors of This Timeless Lesson
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock hit a new two-year low on Aug. 7 and is now down over 58% from its 52-week high set in December 2022. The microinverter solar energy technology company was a Wall Street darling. But slowing growth and an overall sluggish period for the solar energy industry have cast a dark cloud over Enphase Energy stock.The sell-off in Enphase Energy may come as a surprise to investors, given that the company just posted all-time high net income. But Enphase's price action is a painful reminder of a timeless investing lesson -- that a company's results should be judged mainly within the context of expectations and valuation. Let's dive into how this lesson applies to Enphase and how it can help you become a better investor for years to come.
