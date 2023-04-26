|
26.04.2023 19:31:45
Enphase Energy Stock Tanks After Earnings: Time to Buy on the Dip?
The market threw some shade at hot solar and renewable energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) in recent months. The stock fell 16% following its first-quarter 2023 earnings update, perpetuating what is now a negative 27% return so far this year. However, Enphase stock is still up well over 400% over the last three years. The company grew its core solar panel inverter business at a rapid pace in the last few years, and also expanded its products and services to include offerings like battery storage. The market wasn't pleased with guidance for later in 2023, though, as Enphase works with consumers who are dealing with higher interest rates, as well as businesses that are growing increasingly cautious about the economy.Does this post-earnings sell-off create a buy signal? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!