Enphase Energy Surges on Rosy Outlook

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) jumped 12% on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. Revenue was up 56% to $412.7 million and non-GAAP earnings were $0.73 per share. But it's the outlook and the growth trends in solar that investors got the most excited about. For the first quarter of 2022, management expects revenue of $420 million to $440 million, which is a strong sequential increase considering this is typically a slow quarter for residential solar. Continue reading