Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
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01.07.2026 15:24:03
Enphase Energy vs. Plug Power: Which Renewable Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the global transition toward cleaner power sources accelerates, investors are weighing established solar technology against emerging hydrogen growth. Choosing between Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) depends on your risk appetite.Enphase is a leader in microinverter technology, converting sunlight into usable electricity for homes and businesses. Plug Power is building a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem, from production and storage to fuel cells that power industrial equipment. While both contribute to a greener future, their paths to profitability and cash flow generation are starkly different.Enphase Energy specializes in microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, which are critical components for converting solar energy into a form homes can use. The company primarily sells its products to solar distributors and large installers within the market for solar energy stocks. One major customer accounted for 39% of total net revenue in 2025, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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