EnPro Industries Aktie

WKN: 633524 / ISIN: US29355X1072

18.02.2026 12:59:18

Enpro Earnings Up In Q4; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO), an industrial technology company, on Wednesday reported loss that was primarily driven by a pre-tax, non-cash charge related to the termination and settlement of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension plan in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year. The company also guided through the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net loss came in at $32 million compared with income of 13.9 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $1.52 versus $0.66 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to $42.3 million from $33.2 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.99 versus $1.57 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $69.4 million from $58.2 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $295.4 million from $258.4 million in the previous year.

Further, the company expects full-year 2026 total revenue growth in the range of 8% to 12%.

Projects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $305 million to $320 million for the full-year 2026.

The company also anticipates adjusted earnings per share for the full-year 2026 of $8.50 to $9.20.

In the pre-market trading, Enpro is 0.29% higher at $270.17 on the New York Stock Exchange.

EnPro Industries IncShs

EnPro Industries IncShs 228,00 3,64% EnPro Industries IncShs

