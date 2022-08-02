|
02.08.2022 12:57:44
EnPro Industries Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $33.1M, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $29.3M, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.2M or $2.32 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $333.3M from $298.6M last year.
EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $33.1M. vs. $29.3M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $333.3M vs. $298.6M last year.
