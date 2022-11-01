EnPro Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $26.9 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $27.9 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.8 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to $280.1 million from $209.7 million last year.

EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $26.9 Mln. vs. $27.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.37 -Revenue (Q3): $280.1 Mln vs. $209.7 Mln last year.