01.11.2022 12:14:26
EnPro Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $26.9 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $27.9 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, EnPro Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.8 million or $1.91 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to $280.1 million from $209.7 million last year.
EnPro Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $26.9 Mln. vs. $27.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.37 -Revenue (Q3): $280.1 Mln vs. $209.7 Mln last year.
|
|
|
|
