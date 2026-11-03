Enpro Q3 Profit Jumps, Raises FY26 Guidance; Pre-Market Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Enpro Inc. (NPO), an industrial technology company, on Tuesday reported significantly higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by revenue growth. Further, the firm raised its full year outlook.

Following the update, in premarket the shares were trading 4.75 percent higher at $281.80, after closing Monday's trading 0.94 percent lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the third quarter, net income rose to $40.3 million or $1.88 per share from $21.6 million or $1.01 per share in the previous year's quarter.

Adjusted net income increased to $57.0 million or $2.66 per share from $42.4 million or $1.99 per share in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $63.3 million, compared with $40.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 31.7 percent to $91.3 million from $69.3 million in the prior year period.

Sales grew 22.4 percent to $350.8 million from $286.6 million a year earlier.

Looking ahead for the full year, Enpro now expects revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion or 16 percent to 17 percent, compared with its previous estimate of 14 percent to 16 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year is now projected in the range of $340 million to $345 million, up from the prior forecast of $330 million to $340 million.

Full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $9.70 and $9.95, compared with the previous range of $9.30 to $9.80.

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