Enscape Releases Version 3.0 with a New Look and Better Real-time 3D Experience

KARLSRUHE, Germany and NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enscape, the leading provider of real-time rendering and virtual reality technology for the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) market, announces the release of Enscape version 3.0 and its new Branding. More than just a recent update, 3.0 is a milestone in Enscape's company history. The latest release and the new brand reflect the company's mission to unleash the creativity of designers through continuous innovation in accessible design technology.

"Enscape 3.0 represents not only an evolution of our product but also our company, which you will see reflected in our new look and a renewed commitment to our users," says Daniel Monaghan, Head of Sales & Channel - Americas. "The new brand reflects Enscape's transition from a successful startup to the leading real-time rendering technology that supports today's building design and construction process. With Enscape 3.0 our focus is on improving the user experience and making real-rendering and VR easier and more accessible."

"The new interface in Enscape 3.0 is about more than just a new look. It's about improving the Enscape experience," explains Dorothea von Seidlitz, Software Developer at Enscape. "With 3.0, we started with a focus on the user and their experience as a whole. A lot of consideration was given to the workflows and how we could streamline tasks to make Enscape easier and faster."

New features of Enscape 3.0 at a glance:

With feedback from Enscape's user community, Enscape's redesigned and modernized interface improves the user experience for both new and long-time users. Workflows have been streamlined and it is faster and more convenient to access commands and settings. Users can now leverage Enscape's tools directly from the full-screen mode, allowing them to spend more time exploring design questions and less time switching between menus.



Users will find 333 new assets focusing on iconic or specific assets to local regions, such as the well-known yellow NYC taxicab, the famous red London phone box, and new trees, flowers, and shrubs typical to various hardiness zones. The new assets are optimized beyond what was thought imaginable, some performing 40X better than similar assets provided by competitors.



The Create View and View Management functions have moved from the CAD application to the Enscape window. Views now respect the geometry specified in the CAD project allowing for a more fluid way to present project phasing. Settings Presets and View Management have also been overhauled making the process of linking a View to a Settings Preset simpler and easier to implement and manage, as well as improving the Batch Rendering workflow.



Enhanced Video Editor with a new timeline view for quicker and easier video creation and editing. Users can easily add and edit keyframes, enter the time between keyframes and the time of day, and define the camera's focal point and the camera field – all directly from the timeline.



New context-sensitive Help instantly provides the information users need for the task they are performing. It saves users from having to search through Enscape's entire help system for answers to pressing questions.



The quality and realism of mirror-like materials have been improved through more accurate reflections and interactions with light.



Vectorworks users will see a number of new improvements, including support for batch rendering.

"Enscape is an invaluable real-time rendering plug-in for any building modeling workflow, the software is continually evolving into something that works even better," says Steve Bann, Director, CAD School. "Enscape 3.0 now puts the tools where you need them, keeping those essential to the modeling program there, and moving more of the rendering features, and setting to the Enscape window. With 3.0, I can now spend more time working in Full-Screen mode and less time switching between programs. Like all good design, it just feels like it should always have been like this."

Try Enscape 3.0 for Free:

Enscape 3.0 is available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. Users can try Enscape free for 14-days at: https://www.enscape3d.com/latest-version.

For more information:

Please visit: enscape3d.com and download the press kit here.

About Enscape GmbH

Enscape is the leading provider of real-time rendering and virtual reality software to the global Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Karlsruhe (Germany) and New York (USA), the software is available in six languages and used by over 130,00 unique users a month in 150 counties including 85% of the world's TOP100 architectural firms. To learn how we help designers visualize a better world, visit us online, Enscape3d.com and follow us @Enscape3D

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enscape-releases-version-3-0-with-a-new-look-and-better-real-time-3d-experience-301239828.html

SOURCE Enscape