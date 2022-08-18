Enseo Announces Corey Rhodes as New Chief Executive Officer

Rhodes to lead growth efforts as Enseo continues to innovate in hospitality and rapidly accelerates into senior living and other vertical markets

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier technology services provider offering solutions in hospitality, senior living and education, announces Corey Rhodes as the new chief executive officer. Rhodes will lead Enseo through organic and inorganic growth following a 2021 investment from H.I.G. Capital.

Effective August 7, 2022, Rhodes was appointed after an extensive search by Enseo's Board of Directors. He succeeds Founder and Board Chairman Vanessa Ogle, who, in her more than 20-year tenure, launched the company into an integrated services provider, helped develop innovative products, and expanded the vertical markets Enseo serves.

Enseo is an exceptional team that strives to deliver daily for our customers," said Bill Fang, chief technology officer. "I couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished. Corey's leadership and success speak for themselves, and I'm confident he's the right choice to lead Enseo through this next growth phase."

Rhodes has helped some of the world's largest companies realize synergies, increase efficiencies and unlock value by connecting disparate parts of their supply chain from sourcing to last-mile logistics. He joins Enseo from QAD Precision, where he was president and expanded the solution's footprint to help Fortune 500 companies, global iconic brands, and industry leaders improve their customer service by leveraging technology to respond to customer needs. Before joining QAD Precision, Rhodes was Vice President of Sales at E2Open and Vice President of Sales at Amber Road.

"I'm honored to lead Enseo into the next chapter," said Corey Rhodes, Enseo CEO. "Serving more than 84 million users annually, Enseo has an impressive track record with digital entertainment, smart apartment solutions, and more. My business philosophy has always been to put customers and employees first. At the heart of Enseo, there is drive and opportunity. We are poised for growth to deliver solutions that positively impact our customers. I'm excited for what's to come."

2022 has already been a noteworthy year for the innovative company. Recently, Enseo launched CORE by Enseo: the powerful technology platform driving solutions for in-room entertainment, room controls, managed WiFi, and safety and staff solutions. Expanded capabilities of the CORE platform include voice controls, deeper and smarter system analytics, and secure guest-room casting with Enseo's NevayaCast, a Google approved solution. Enseo is also expanding its footprint in senior living communities, providing residents with accessible, convenient, risk-reducing technology options in entertainment and smart apartment controls.

About Enseo, LLC

Enseo is the premier technology services provider in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living and education. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 22 years that deliver digital entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and safety and staff solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

