|
19.08.2022 16:21:25
Enstar To End Joint Venture With Allianz
(RTTNews) - Enstar Group Limited (ESGR), through its subsidiary Cavello Bay Reinsurance, will end its involvement in Enhanzed Re, a joint venture with Allianz. It is eliminating all catastrophe exposure.
Enstar noted that it is transferring its share in the joint venture to Allianz.
Cavello Bay and Allianz have agreed to a series of transactions that will commute or novate all of the reinsurance contracts written by Enhanzed Re, except for one reinsurance transaction related to a block of annuity policies written by an affiliate of Allianz.
The transactions will repay the $70.0 million of subordinated notes issued by Enhanzed Re to an affiliate of Allianz; and distribute Enhanzed Re's excess capital to Cavello Bay and Allianz in accordance with their respective equity ownership.
The transactions will eliminate Enstar's direct exposure to catastrophe business and are expected to result in an approximate $62 million increase in Enstar's book value, which represents an increase of approximately $3.57 in book value per share, exclusive of the potential impact of a future novation of the Annuities Portfolio.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Allianz SE Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.22
|Allianz-Aktie in Grün: Fitch bestätigt Finanzstärkerating der Allianz - Ausblick stabil (Dow Jones)
|
05.08.22
|Allianz-Aktie gibt ab: Schwächeres Ergebnis im zweiten Quartal (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.22
|Ausblick: Allianz SE Un legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Allianz SE Un stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.06.22
|Allianz-Aktie höher: Allianz verkauft Mehrheit an russischem Geschäft (Dow Jones)
|
17.05.22
|In den USA: Allianz-Tochter bekennt sich schuldig wegen Betrugs - Allianz-Aktie höher (Dow Jones)
|
12.05.22
|Allianz-Aktie dennoch leichter: Allianz bestätigt Jahresprognose (Dow Jones)
|
11.05.22
|Allianz-Aktie in Grün: Neue Milliarden-Rückstellung für geschädigte US-Fondsanleger (finanzen.at)