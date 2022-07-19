|
19.07.2022 16:24:44
Entain PLC : TR1: Notification of Major Holdings
4:24 PM: (ENT) TR1: Notification of Major Holdings
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Entain PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.22
|Entain PLC : TR1: Notification of Major Holdings (Investegate)
|
11.07.22
|Entain PLC : TR1: Notification of Major Holdings (Investegate)
|
07.07.22
|Entain PLC : Q2 Trading Update (Investegate)
|
30.06.22
|Entain PLC : TR1: Notification of Major Holdings (Investegate)
|
24.06.22
|Entain PLC : Result of AGM (Investegate)
|
23.06.22
|Entain PLC : Block Listing Application (Investegate)
|
20.06.22
|Entain PLC : Board Appointment (Investegate)
|
15.06.22
|Entain PLC : Director / PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
Analysen zu Entain PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Entain PLC (spons. ADRs)
|13,56
|2,51%