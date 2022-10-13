Entain Plc Q3 Net Gaming Revenue Up 2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Entain Plc (ENT.L) reported that its third quarter Group net gaming revenue was up 2%, or flat in constant currency. Online net gaming revenue was up 1%, or down 2% in constant currency, broadly in line with expectation, the Group said.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, Entain's CEO, said: "Our business continues to perform well with good underlying momentum across the group, including in BetMGM. This illustrates the effectiveness of our growth strategy, the unique capabilities of the Entain platform, and the underlying strength of our diversified global business."

Entain Plc expects fiscal 2022 Group EBITDA to be in line with previous guidance of 925 million pounds to 975 million pounds, representing growth of 5-10% from prior year.

