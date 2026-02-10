Entegris Aktie

Entegris für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 938201 / ISIN: US29362U1043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 14:29:26

Entegris Expects Q1 Results To Improve; Stock Up Over 9% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), a supplier of materials and solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, on Tuesday initiated guidance for the first quarter of 2026.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects net income of $65 million to $77 million, or $0.43 to $0.51 per share.

Excluding items, Entegris projects earnings of $106 million to $118 million, or $0.70 to $0.78 per share.

The company anticipates sales of $785 million to $825 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Entegris had reported a net profit of $62.9 million, or $0.41 per share, with adjusted earnings of $101.5 million, or $0.67 per share, on revenue of $773.2 million.

ENTG was up by 9.33% at $133.81 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Entegris Inc.

mehr Nachrichten