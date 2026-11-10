Entegris Aktie
WKN: 938201 / ISIN: US29362U1043
|
10.11.2026 07:01:54
Entegris Sets Long-Term Growth Targets; Announces $500 Mln Share Buyback Program; Lifts Dividend
(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and high-technology industries, outlined its long-term growth strategy and financial targets at its 2026 Capital Markets Day.
The company is targeting annual revenue growth of approximately 15%, adjusted earnings per share growth of about 30%, adjusted gross margin of 55%, and adjusted operating margin of 35%.
Entegris also plans to return approximately 50% of its excess cash to shareholders as part of its capital allocation strategy.
The company's Board has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. Entegris also expects to raise its quarterly dividend by 10%, starting in the first quarter of 2027.
In overnight trading on the Nasdaq, Entegris shares dropped about 1% after closing at $140.06 on Monday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Entegris Inc.
|
28.10.26
|Ausblick: Entegris informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Entegris präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.26
|Ausblick: Entegris stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Entegris öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Entegris Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Entegris Inc.
|123,00
|6,96%