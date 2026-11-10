Entegris Sets Long-Term Growth Targets; Announces $500 Mln Share Buyback Program; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and high-technology industries, outlined its long-term growth strategy and financial targets at its 2026 Capital Markets Day.

The company is targeting annual revenue growth of approximately 15%, adjusted earnings per share growth of about 30%, adjusted gross margin of 55%, and adjusted operating margin of 35%.

Entegris also plans to return approximately 50% of its excess cash to shareholders as part of its capital allocation strategy.

The company's Board has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. Entegris also expects to raise its quarterly dividend by 10%, starting in the first quarter of 2027.

In overnight trading on the Nasdaq, Entegris shares dropped about 1% after closing at $140.06 on Monday.