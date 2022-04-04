Entelechy Expands Global Footprint with Key Partnerships and Local Language Facilitation Capabilities

SILVER LAKE, N.H., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelechy, the private-label leadership development and customer experience training partner for global organizations, announces a series of global growth initiatives strategically designed to reach the company's increasingly diverse client base. This development comes as a result of increased global demand for the company's award-winning Unleash Your Leadership Potential program, a comprehensive leadership development program for frontline and mid-level managers.

Entelechy's team of Expert Leadership Facilitators is now equipped to deliver the company's award-winning leadership development program in Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Spanish, as well as English. Fortifying the company's facilitation capabilities is a natural extension of significant investments made by the organization to offer clients world-class virtual learning experiences.

Entelechy is also bringing Unleash Your Leadership Potential to global leaders through its ongoing strategic partnership with NovoEd, a leader in collaborative learning platforms. Cohorts of leaders within an organization, regardless of geographic location, can access Entelechy's cutting-edge leadership development program in a collaborative and self-paced environment from any device.

"By offering our flagship leadership development program in a wide variety of languages and via on-demand platforms, Entelechy is further demonstrating our long-standing commitment to making the world a better place; one leader at a time," said Donna Iacopucci, Chief Operating Officer, Entelechy. "With today's announcement, we will be better able to help clients navigate this next normal where hybrid work environments and highly-customized learning solutions reign supreme."

Unleash Your Leadership Potential is customizable and quickly scalable to equip leaders with the specific leadership skills they need to succeed in today's rapidly-evolving world. Over the years, the program has received numerous industry accolades including Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Award and Chief Learning Officer's Learning in Practice Award. Unleash Your Leadership Potential is now available in-classroom, virtually, or as a social learning experience.

About Entelechy

For 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including DIRECTV, RingCentral, Comcast, Staples, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Republic Services, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Unleash Your Leadership Potential and Leading Leaders, transform leaders as they progress through their careers. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entelechy-expands-global-footprint-with-key-partnerships-and-local-language-facilitation-capabilities-301515956.html

SOURCE Entelechy Inc.