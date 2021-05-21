Enter the Three Kingdoms in VNG's OMG! Gods of Three Kingdoms, Launching June 2nd

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Publisher VNG has finally announced the highly-anticipated launch date for their latest Three Kingdoms-inspired Strategy RPG OMG! Gods of Three Kingdoms for Singapore and Malaysia, which will be on June 2nd, 2021, following the previous successful launches in Thailand and Vietnam. In the meantime, the pre-registration period for the game is still ongoing, with plenty of prizes to be claimed for each pre-registration milestone achieved!

Pre-Registration Link: https://omg3sm.onelink.me/bGF4/88c53789

People will be absolutely surprised because OMG! Gods of Three Kingdoms can bring players to New Era of Three Kingdoms RPG Strategic Battle. The game offers a satisfying and strategic gameplay experience, challenging players with its unique blend of RPG combat and auto-battle mechanics.

Unlike many strategy games in the market today, OMG! Gods of Three Kingdomsdoes not feature a timed mechanic that forces players to wait before doing certain actions. Players can jump back out into battle whenever they want.

Aside from the usual campaign missions, players can also complete sidequests, farm for resources, find valuable treasures, or even uncover hidden maps within the campaign. OMG! Gods of Three Kingdoms also offers players with tons of rewards for simply playing the game. For example, once players reach level 6 in the game, they will also be given 50 free draws on the character gacha, assuring that they'll have a full roster of Warriors to take into battle with them.

Once they've pre-registered an account on the website, login and complete the event missions to earn Lottery Tickets, which can be redeemed for a chance to win various real-life prizes, including: ASUS ROG G14 Zephyrus GA401II, iPhone 12 promax (256GB), Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (256GB), Nintendo Switch (2021). There are some additional items players can expect to receive at launch: Silver Coins, Exp Books, Summoners Command Post, Golden Ingots.

Players can still pre-register to receive these rewards from now till June 1st, 2021. So sign-up today for the chance to win these awesome prizes, or otherwise just give the account a boost at launch.

About VNG

VNG Corporation (VNG) is one the largest game publishers based in Vietnam. The company is "Vietnam's first ever unicorn start-up", according to The ASEAN Post. With their experience of 16 years in the Vietnamese games industry, VNG is now seriously taking further steps to "conquer the global arena", starting with SEA's markets.

