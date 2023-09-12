12.09.2023 15:28:44

Entera Collaborates With OPKO To Develop Oral Peptide Tablets For Obesity, Intestinal Malabsorption

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and OPKO Biologics, Inc., a subsidiary of OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) announced a research collaboration agreement to develop oral peptide formulations for obesity and intestinal malabsorption syndromes. As per the agreement, OPKO will supply long-acting GLP-2 peptide and certain Oxyntomodulin analogs for the development of oral tablet formulations using Entera's proprietary oral delivery technology.

The major challenge is that peptides when administered orally will degrade rapidly in the gastrointestinal tract and there will be negligible permeability. Further, drug delivery is difficult in patients with short bowel syndrome as the intestine, is short and less functional.

Treatment with Glucagon-Like Peptide-2 or GLP-2 analogs has been shown to improve the absorption of nutrients in patients with short bowel syndrome and reduce parenteral support requirements. Currently, Teduglutide is the only approved GLP-2 analog, and that requires daily subcutaneous injections.

Under the terms of the agreement, Entera and OPKO will each be responsible for specific phases of development of the two oral peptides to the point of demonstrated in vivo feasibility. Further details were not revealed.

